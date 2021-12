If you have your heart set on snagging a man like Wale for forever, you should have a rethink.

The Nigerian-American rapper who is currently in the country for the holidays has revealed that marriage is not in the cards for him.

Wale made the announcement while responding to a tweet by a Twitter who said she and the rapper ought to have been married but he’s still playing.

“Ha. I’ll neve get married. It’s not possible. That’s not the life for me,” he replied the tweet.

