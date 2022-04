Though many rapheads so not share this sentiment, Wale has bestowed upon Doja Cat the title of one of the best rappers on the scene.

The Nigerian-American taller shared his thoughts on Twitter towing the path of contrary opinion to popular stance.

In a series of tweets, Wale hailed Doja was one of the best rappers, male, female, alien or otherwise.

He added that folks who rap for real can listen and clearly see she’s a rapper and whenever she drops something on the rap beats, folks will see.

