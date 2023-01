Gangsta Boo has passed.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, the rapper whose real name is Lola Mitchell was found dead late Sunday afternoon. The circumstance surrounding her death have yet to be made public.

This was also confirmed by DJ Paul, who suggested the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of her without a caption.

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...