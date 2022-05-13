Friday, May 13, 2022
American Rapper Future Showers Tems with Encomium

It looks like Future is a certified fan of Tems as his social media seems to prove it.

The American rapper who featured the Nigerian singer on his hit track, “Wait for U, has taken to Twitter to shower her with praises.

Future started off by praising Tems’ voice, calling it amazing and then went on to say that the first time he heard her sample of another song, his soul instantly connected.

Tems rose to global prominence following her feature on Wizkid’s “Essence” off the ‘Made in Lagos’ album. Her feature with Future has gone on to debut at number 1 on the Billboard hot 100.

