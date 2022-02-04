American Parent Tried to Ban Michelle Obama Biography From Texas School

Americans are currently banning books from their being read or shared with their children, and one of the titles is Michelle Obama’s biography.

According to NBC News, a parent from Katy, Texas, asked school officials to remove Michelle Obama: Political Icon public school libraries because of its “unfair” depiction Donald Trump. The petition claimed that the biography, written by Heather Schwartz, portrayed the former president as a “bully” and gave the impression that “if you sound like a white girl you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“It rose to the top of some of the headlines, I think, because it’s sort of outrageous,” Schwartz told the Daily Gazette about the attempted ban. “Because it’s not a controversial topic at all. It’s a nonfiction book about a real person, based on facts.”

“There’s really not much you can object to in a book like this — and then somebody found something to object to,” Schwartz said. “It’s not about President Trump, who figures in very little, and it’s not at all anti-white. It happens to be about a Black public figure who is very influential — she’s probably an inspirational person to Black young people in particular.”

Complex adds that the book ” was published in 2020 as part of series dubbed Boss Lady Bios. The book reportedly explores various chapters of the former first lady’s life—from her childhood in Chicago’s South Side to her days at Princeton and Harvard to landing a career in law.”

