American Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Nicki Minaj’s Dad in a 2021 Hit-and-Run Incident

The man who was accused of killing Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run collision last year has pled guilty.

Billboard reports the man, Charles Polevich, appeared in Nassau County court on Friday, where he pled guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and another count of evidence tampering, both felonies, stemming from the fatal Feb. 2021 accident that killed Robert Maraj.

He had faced up to seven years behind bars, the judge has sentenced him to no more than one year in prison.

“Mr. Polevich’s life story is one of helping others, which makes this case so out of character,” Polevich’s attorney Marc Gann told Billboard. “There are no allegations of substance use or abuse as causative of his conduct and it is our belief that a medical heart issue contributed to Mr. Polevich’s conduct. Mr. Polevich could not be more sorry for the loss of Mr. Maraj.”

About the sad incident last here, here’s what Complex says:

“Minaj’s father was walking alongside a Long Island road on Feb. 12, 2021, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Polevich. Nassau County Police Department said Polevich had briefly stopped his car to check if Robert Maraj was OK, but ultimately fled the scene without calling for help. Maraj, 64, was transported to a hospital shortly after, and died just hours later.”

Nicki Minaj had yet to speak about this publicly as at press time.

