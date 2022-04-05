American Man Faces Federal Charges for Masturbating 4 Times During Flight, Banned for Life

An American man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly masturbating multiple times during a recent flight on Southwest Airlines.

The Daily Beast reports that the man, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, is said to have pulled his pants down and masturbated in his seat while sitting next to a female passenger. The incident reportedly took place during an April 2 flight from Seattle to Phoenix.

And from the criminal complaint filed against him, the Phoenix Police Department report that they arrested McGarity after the flight landed at Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday.

“McGarity was seated in seat 11F and the female witness was seated in seat 11E,” the complaint reads. “Shortly after taking off, and while the aircraft was in the air, McGarity exposed his penis by pulling down his pants and shorts and began masturbating.”

Complex adds: “The female seated next to him took pictures of the act, which she turned over to authorities when the flight landed. She was moved to another seat shortly after telling a flight attendant about what had taken place. While being questioned by law enforcement, McGarity insisted that the female passenger next to him was comfortable with him masturbating, adding that he ‘thought it was kind of kinky.'”

The complaint continued: “McGarity advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates. According to McGarity, the female witness put her hands in the air and said, ‘it really doesn’t matter.’”

McGarity faces charges related to lewd, indecent, or obscene acts. Also, he has since been banned from Southwest Airlines for life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...