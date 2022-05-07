American Footballer Du’Vonta Lampkin Dies at 25 After Suffering Gunshot Wound

Du’Vonta Lampkin was fatally shot on Thursday night.

According to TMZ reports, the Dallas Police Department police discovered the former Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle “lying on his back with a single gunshot wound” at a rented residence in downtown Dallas around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday. The police took to social media asking for help from anyone who could have information about Lampkin’s death.

Other reports added that Lampkin was staying at an Airbnb rented out by friends before he was preparing to move into a new apartment. An unnamed witness was said to have gone to check on him when he wasn’t answering his calls and found the former Oklahoma lineman with a gunshot wound.

Here’s the police announcement about the incident:

Homicide on S. Ervay St. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers found the victim, Du’Vonte Lampkin, a 25-year-old male dead. DPD is asking for anyone with info to contact Det. Rodriguez, at 214-671-3994 or by email at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/Rj6XgQdTrd — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 6, 2022

He was 25.

