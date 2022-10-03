American Footballer Antonio Brown Exposes Himself Guests in Swimming Pool at Dubai Hotel

Antonio Brown reportedly exposed his penis to guests while swimming in a pool at a hotel in Dubai.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place on May 14, at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The video which has now gone viral shows the NFL star shoving his backside into the face of a woman, before he lifted up his penis and flashed it in her direction.

“Eyewitnesses said Brown had just met the woman and she was fuming after the encounter,” the Post noted.

Antonio Brown was asked to leave a Dubai hotel after he was caught on video shoving his bare butt into a women's face and flashing her his private parts pic.twitter.com/Dfz7OSWKWC — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 1, 2022

Brown took to Twitter to respond to the leaked clip, writing, “Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

He continued, “It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs. — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...