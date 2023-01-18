American Footballer Anotinio Brown banned From Snapchat for Posting Sex Tape Image of Ex

Antonio Brown has been kicked off Snapchat after he posted an explicit picture of Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, giving him oral sex.

Per TMZ, Snapchat shut down the former NFL wide receiver’s account on the grounds that the platform prohibits “sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

Kyriss, who was once engaged to Brown, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to speak about this.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions,” Kyriss wrote. “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing his to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved [sic] as well.”

This comes just one month after Brown was arrested for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. The charges were dropped three weeks later, with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announcing it declined to charge Brown after “a complete review of all available evidence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...