Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

American Footballer Anotinio Brown banned From Snapchat for Posting Sex Tape Image of Ex

Celebrity

Antonio Brown has been kicked off Snapchat after he posted an explicit picture of Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, giving him oral sex.

Per TMZ, Snapchat shut down the former NFL wide receiver’s account on the grounds that the platform prohibits “sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

Kyriss, who was once engaged to Brown, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to speak about this.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions,” Kyriss wrote. “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing his to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved [sic] as well.”

This comes just one month after Brown was arrested for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. The charges were dropped three weeks later, with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announcing it declined to charge Brown after “a complete review of all available evidence.”

Latest

Celebrity

Cardi B Explains Why She’s Still With Offset Despite Multiple Cheating Allegations

0
Cardi B sat down with the folks at REVOLT’s The...
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Refusing to Tag SKIMS in Instagram Post

0
Kim Kardashian hopped onto Kylie Jenner's page to call...
Celebrity

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

0
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Sports

Osimhen, Lookman make Serie A team of the week

0
Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Cardi B Explains Why She’s Still With Offset Despite Multiple Cheating Allegations

0
Cardi B sat down with the folks at REVOLT’s The...
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Refusing to Tag SKIMS in Instagram Post

0
Kim Kardashian hopped onto Kylie Jenner's page to call...
Celebrity

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

0
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Sports

Osimhen, Lookman make Serie A team of the week

0
Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have...
Politics

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

0
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Cardi B Explains Why She’s Still With Offset Despite Multiple Cheating Allegations

ADANNE -
Cardi B sat down with the folks at REVOLT’s The Jason Lee Show to talk about her career, family, and her marriage to Offset which had hit...
Read more

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Refusing to Tag SKIMS in Instagram Post

ADANNE -
Kim Kardashian hopped onto Kylie Jenner's page to call her out for failing to tag her business handle in her post. The youngest sister had shared...
Read more

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: