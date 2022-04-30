American Couple Charged With Murder After Their 2-Month-Old Starved to Death

An American couple, based in Indiana parents, has been arrested in connection to their 2-month-old son’s starvation death.

Per FOX 59, 23-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott were arrested on Tuesday on charges of murder and child neglect resulting in death. And this comes more than two months after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive child at the couple’s rural home in Boonville. When authorities arrived at the house, they attempted to resuscitate the infant, named Silas Scott, with CPR. Their attempts were unsuccessful, and the child was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by the coroner’s office determined the infant had died of “malnourishment and starvation.”

The mother Caylin Monroe claimed that her child had “difficulty growing,” and that he was otherwise “healthy.” She said people have shown concern about the size of her baby, but she simply didn’t have the time “to call and get a new pediatrician” to examine her son.

She also claimed she had fed Silas after she got off work the day before; however, the autopsy found there was no formula or milk in his stomach. She then admitted there were times when she “forgot” to feed the child, especially when he was quiet or when she was preoccupied with her other kids.

The parents are currently being held without bond.

