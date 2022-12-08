American Basketballer Brittney Griner Has Been Released from Prison, Joe Biden Confirms

Brittney Griner is finally free.

This was confirmed by the American President, Joe Biden, who shared that the basketballer is already on a flight home.

Recall that Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport after vape cartridges allegedly containing hash oil were found during her baggage search. According to ESPN, she was charged with illegal crossing of a customs border with illegal narcotics, and could face up to 10 years in prison. Weeks later, she was sentenced to nine years of jail time and a fine of 1 million rubles by a Russian court.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” said Biden in a tweet of him and Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

CBS adds that the release was possible after the US government agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

