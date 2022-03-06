American Basketballer Brittney Griner Detained in Russia on Drug Charges

News has confirmed that WNBA All-Star, Brittney Griner, is facing 5 to 10 years in Russian prison after she was reportedly caught with a vape pen filled with cannabis.

The New York Times says that the basketball star was detained by the Russian Federal Customs Service after they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

“USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia,” the USA Basketball confirmed the news in a tweet. “Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns.”

Complex adds that the Russian news agency, Interfax, claimed that she was arrest in February, just after she arrived at Sheremetyevo Airport from New York. A drug sniffing dog discovered narcotics in Griner’s luggage, and when the bag was X-rayed, “so-called ‘vapes’” were discovered “with a specific odor.”

Griner was allegedly taken into custody in February and the investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

See the post by the USA basketball:

