America Rapper Lil Devin Was Murdered at Family NYE Party

News has confirmed that rapper Lil Devin was murdered at his family’s home while celebrating New Year’s Eve party.

According to ABC 8 News, the rapper whose real name is Devin Swain was attacked in his family’s home by several men, who stormed into the house during the party wearing black ski masks. The police say that he was injured in the chest and died on his way to the hospital.

This has caused outrage, especially since his family was there when the murder took place. His brother, Donald Cox, told FOX59 that his family is still trying to pick up the pieces from the loss.

“It was traumatic — very traumatic [and] something that I wouldn’t want anyone to ever go through,” Cox said. “I wouldn’t wish that on anyone’s family. It’s definitely hard, we never really expected something like this to come about to such a phenomenal person. He was just one of those people that believed in me before I even believed in myself.”

Devin was 24.

