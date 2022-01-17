Amber Rose Clears the Air Over Old Tweet that Scorched the Kardashians

Amber Rose is clearing the air after a 2015 tweet where she insulted the Kardashians resurfaced online.

The “Slut Walk” organiser took to her Instagram to release a lengthy message where she stated that Kim Kardashian and her sisters did not deserve the tweet and folks shouldn’t co-sign on it.

Amber Rose stated that it was immature of her to involve the Kardashians in a mess created by Kanye West with whom she had a Twitter back and forth during that time.

She added that she’s older and wiser a s encouraged others to learn from her mistakes, adding that she just wants to spread love and positivity going forward.

Recall that back in 2015, Kanye had stated that no woman wants to be with a man who had been with Amber Rose and he had to take 30 showers to get with Kim after he and the latter broke up.

In response to the slight, Amber had tweeted,

“@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Katrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.”

