Amber Heard’s Tell-All Book Leads to $15 Million Bidding War by Publishing Companies

It looks like Amber Heard is about to make a major payday following her devastating loss at the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to news making the rounds, the embattled actress has entered negotiations with book publishers who are willing to pay as much as $15 million for what is rumoured to be an explosive tell-all about Amber’s relationship with her former flame, Radaronline reports.

Given the hefty sum she currently owes Johnny, she would technically still walk away with a profit even after she’s paid the $10.35 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

What’s interesting about Amber’s offers reaching up to $15 million is that Britney Spears, who Page Six claimed had signed her own book deal in February, earned the same amount as she plans to dive deep into her brutal 13-year conservatorship ordeal. The publication said that Britney’s offer from publishing house Simon & Schuster was one of the biggest deals since the Obamas.

So, it would seem as if Amber won’t hold back when she begins penning the memoir, as the book would ultimately have to include explosive details to have attracted offers in the seven-figure range. News of the Texas native’s tell-all entering a bidding war comes just weeks after sources asserted Amber had “nothing to lose” after losing the defamation trial against Johnny in June.

