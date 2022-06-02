Amber Heard’s Attorney Says Actress Plans to Appeal the Verdict: “She was Demonized”

Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, says her client will appeal the defamation ruling of yesterday which favoured Johnny Depp.

In case you missed all the drama: Heard lost three counts of defamation charges filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The legal drama started after she wrote a piece for the Washington Post in December 2018, claiming that she suffered physical and sexual abuse in their relationship – claims Depp denied and said derailed his career.

Yesterday, the jury ruled in Depp’s favour, adding that she must pay him $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive charges. However, the judge ruled that the punitive charge must not exceed $350, 000 – the cap for the state of Virginia. She did win one count in her countersuit against him, which she pursued after his lawyer claimed that she and her friends staged a scene to accuse Depp of domestic violence. The jury ruled that she should be paid $2 million in compensation.

No matter, her loss is still devastating because the jury did not find any evidence that she suffered violence during her relationship with Depp. She, instead, has been mandated to pay more than $10 million.

Reacting to this in an interview with Today, Heard attorney, Bredehoft, claimed that Depp’s attorneys demonized the actress and that social media swayed the jury because they weren’t sequestered.

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” Bredehoft continued. “It’s a horrible message. It’s a significant setback, because that’s exactly what it means. Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won’t be believed.”

Watch her:

EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie talks to Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, following Johnny Depp's legal win. pic.twitter.com/i1EOlz1NcU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard’s attorney tells @savannahguthrie she believes vitriol against Heard on social media “absolutely” had an effect on the case. pic.twitter.com/7D8DRL1CBA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard's attorney tells @savannahguthrie the actor is "absolutely not" able to pay the $10.4 million judgment to Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/I6BzkDXxJ8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard’s attorney tells @savannahguthrie the verdict sends a “horrible” message and is a “significant setback” for abuse victims. pic.twitter.com/giPCyPMmh5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

