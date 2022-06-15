Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Amber Heard Spokesperson Shuts Down Claims That Actress Was Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard will still appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – this has been confirmed by her spokesperson, who condemned the reports making rounds that she has been booted from the production.

The rumour was published by  JustJared, which claimed that Heard had been axed from the Warner Bros. film, which is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2023. The tabloid claimed she will be recasted with an unnamed actress.

“Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” sources told Just Jared.

Well, per TMZ, a spokesperson for Heard says it is all a lie.

“The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One—inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” Heard’s rep told the outlet.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

