Amber Heard Speaks After Devastating Loss to Johnny Depp: “I’m Heartbroken”

Amber Heard is grieving.

The actress lost three counts of defamation charges filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The legal drama started after she wrote a piece for the Washington Post in December 2018, claiming that she suffered physical and sexual abuse in their relationship – claims Depp denied and said derailed his career.

Yesterday, the jury ruled in his favour, adding that she must pay him $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive charges. However, the judge ruled that the punitive charge must not exceed $350, 000 – the cap for the state of Virginia.

She did win one count in her countersuit against him, which she pursued after his lawyer claimed that she and her friends staged a scene to accuse Depp of domestic violence. The jury ruled that she should be paid $2 million in compensation.

No matter, her loss is still devastating because the jury did not find any evidence that she suffered violence during her relationship with Depp. She, instead, has been mandated to pay more than $10 million.

Addressing this in a statement shared on her Instagram, she said she was heartbroken.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...