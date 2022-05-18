Amber Heard Says Her Aquaman Role Was Trimmed Because of Her Johnny Depp Drama

Amber Depp has revealed that her messy drama with Johnny Depp cost her the major role she played in her biggest movie appearance.

Speaking during her testimony in the ongoing trial in Virginia, where she is defending herself against her ex-husband who sued her for accusing him of domestic violence, the actress said that her role in DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was cut down amid abuse accusations between her and Depp.

She said she “fought really hard to stay in the movie” but Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me in the film” as returning character Mera. As a result, she was left with a “very pared-down version.”

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” Heard said, per Variety. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Heard said she earned $2 million for the role, but while she had been “actively scheduling timing for filming,” things slowed because Depp’s team called her a liar.

It is also worth knowing that more than four million people have signed a petition to have her fired from the upcoming film entirely.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure,” the film’s producer Peter Safran previously told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. “You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s [director] James Wan and [star] Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was. One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

