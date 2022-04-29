Amber Heard Reportedly Didn’t Pay Up the $3.5 Million Pledge She Made to the ACLU

More information is being revealed about Amber Heard in the Fairfax Court in Virginia, where her ex-husband Johnny Depp is suing her for $50 million for defamation.

Recall that Depp argues that her article published in Washington Post ruined his career, especially after the allegations she made about being a victim of domestic violence during their brief marriage.

Now, her credibility is being questioned, including her old claims that she doesn’t want Depp’s money and so split the $7 million she received as a divorce settlement between the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the children’s hospital in Los Angeles. Turns out she only has paid $350,000 to the ACLU in 2016, $500,000 was paid in her name from a fund possibly set up by her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, another $350,000 from an anonymous source, while Depp paid $100,000 to the organisation in her name. This was confirmed by Terence Dougherty, the ACLU’s COO, who this said in a pre-recorded deposition that was played Thursday.

In total, Dougherty claims Heard has only paid $1.3 million to the organization, which goes contrary to what she told the press and a court in the United Kingdom. He added that she has since said she will pay up the money in 10 years.

Here’s what she had told a Dutch TV:

"So it's fair to say that she (Amber Heard) has not donated 3.5m dollars as of today to the ACLU." "True." Just a friendly reminder that Amber lied about this under oath and on television.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar pic.twitter.com/9QX0C2gwrx — Violetta (@V_for_Violetta_) April 28, 2022

