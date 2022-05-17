Amber Heard Denies Defecating in Johnny Depp’s Bed, Says Her Tiny Dog Did it

Amber Heard has denied defecating in Johnny Depp’s bed.

If you have been following the $50 million defamation trial, which stems from the article she wrote in December 2018 in which she claimed she was abused by Depp, Heard was accused of defecating in her then-husband’s bed – an alleged proof of how abusive she was to him.

Now, Heard has denied that the faeces is hers, despite multiple testimonies by people who state that the poop was not a dog’s, and definitely not from a tiny teacup Yorkie dog she had at the time.

“My life was falling apart,” Heard said, per E News. “I was at a crossroads in my life. I was really serious and I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband, with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny. Period. That’s disgusting.”

She added that she was in a “pranking mood,” blamed the incident on Depp’s dog Boo, who Heard claims would “burrow in the bed” and “had bowel control issues.”

She then added that the tiny dog had just eaten Depp’s weed.

