Amber Heard Claims Johnny Performed Cavity Search on Her

Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of performing a cavity search on her during her first day of testimony.

The actress is being sued by her ex-husband for defaming him, and in defending herself, she testified for the first time that the Fantastic Beasts star who she was married to between 2015-2017, sexually assaulted her.

She told the Virginia courtroom she and Depp were sitting on a couch when she asked him to explain one of his tattoos. She said Depp told her the ink read “Wino,” and she laughed. Upset, Depp allegedly slapped Heard across the face, telling her, “You think it’s funny, bitch?”

“I will never forget it, it changed my life,” Heard told a Virginia courtroom, per Deadline. “I laughed, I thought he was joking and he slapped me across the face. I laughed, because I didn’t know what else to do … He slapped me again, it was clear it wasn’t a joke. I didn’t move or freak out. I just stared at him. And he slaps me one more time, hard. I’m all of a sudden realizing that the worst thing that could happen to me happened.”

According to TMZ, she then said that her then-husband accused her of stealing cocaine during a desert trip and performed a “cavity” search on her without consent. She claimed he ripped her dress and began penetrating her vagina in an effort to find the drugs. Heard testified she wasn’t hiding any cocaine at the time.

Johnny Depp is suing her for $50 million for her 2018 Washington Post article in which she accused him of domestic violence.

