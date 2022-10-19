Amazon’s Jeff Bezos honoured with philanthropy award in Vatican

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted in Italy this week as the Amazon CEO accepted an award at the Vatican for his philanthropy work.

This is as his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donated a stunning $84.5 million to Girl Scouts USA.

Bezos received Galileo Prophets of Philanthropy Award for his work in donating to causes, and Sanchez said she was ‘so proud’ of him in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile Scott, Bezos’ ex-wife of 25 years, continued her philanthropic spree by forking over $84.5 million to Girl Scout USA this week – the largest donation they have ever received.

Though Bezos gives to a wide range of organizations, including a recent venture in preserving the Congo Basin in Africa, he has only donated $2.4 billion in his lifetime – a fifth of what his ex-wife has given away, despite having more than quadruple her net worth.

The two divorced in 2019 and Bezos, one of the world’s richest people, parted with 4% of Amazon’s stock – which meant Scott received around $36 billion.

During his speech at the award ceremony, Bezos said he ‘cannot think of a better place to confront the problems we face today than here.’

He spoke mainly about problems facing the planet and said, ‘the journey we are on to solve them will require the best of science and leadership.’

He listed off many technical advances humans have made in modern history, including ‘leaps and bounds’ made in technology.

‘Computation efficiency has improved by a factor of many millions,’ he declared. ‘The cost of solar power has fallen 99 percent since 1979.’

The tech billionaire then attempted to bridge the gap between religion and science.

‘Earth is a paradise, and we must protect it. His Holiness Pope Francis has emphasized this same theme in his encyclical when he refers to Earth as “our common home” and describes the imperative to care for it.’

Bezos spoke about finding ‘the most sustainable solution’ that would ‘solve the problem not just in the moment but forever after.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...