Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Amazon to shed over 18,000 jobs

Technology

Amazon aims to shed more than 18,000 roles as it cuts costs, the technology giant’s boss says.

He added the announcement was brought forward “because one of our teammates leaked this information externally”.

The job cuts amount to around 6% of the company’s roughly 300,000-strong corporate workforce.

Amazon is the latest big technology firm to unveil major layoffs as the cost of living crisis sees customers cut back on spending.

“We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” Amazon’s chief executive Andy Jassy said in a message to staff.

The move comes after the technology giant said last year that it would reduce its headcount without putting a figure on how many jobs would be cut.

Mr Jassy did not specify where affected employees were located, but he said the firm would communicate with organisations that represent employees “where applicable in Europe”.

He also said the “majority of role eliminations” would be in the Amazon Stores operations and its People, Experience, and Technology team.

Latest

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Politics

‘Stop disgracing yourselves’ – Kwankwaso fumes at Obasanjo, Clark’s endorsement of Obi

0
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

Emmanuel Offor -
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal of the former Minister of Special Duties, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as its member for disloyalty...
Read more

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

Emmanuel Offor -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) member over the blast near the Palace of Ohinoyi...
Read more

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: