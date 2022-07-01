Amazon opens Nigerian Office, begins recruitment

American e-commerce giant Amazon has started hiring employees for its soon-to-be-opened Nigerian branch.

Advertising a slew of openings on LinkedIn, the U.S. e-commerce giant enlisted vacancies for enterprise account managers, start-up segment leader, senior partners sales manager, among others.

The American e-commerce company is set to begin operations in Nigeria in 2023 as part of its plans to expand to five more African, South American, and European countries.

It hopes to create a marketplace in all five countries, with access to Amazon’s fulfillment service called Fulfillment by Amazon.

Already operating in 20 countries, the development will see the e-commerce giant kick start operations in Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Nigeria, and South Africa in April 2023.

The entry of Amazon into Nigeria’s e-commerce space will further intensify competition in the sector dominated by Jumia, Konga, and Jiji, among others.

Despite being present in 20 countries with robust economies, Amazon’s presence in developing markets like South America and Africa has been relatively poor.

This new move is expected to be a game-changer in that regard.

