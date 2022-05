Amara Le Nagra has finally shared full photos of her twin daughters.

The afro-latina rapper and LAHHM star welcomed the girls with on-again, off-again real estate agent boyfriend, Allan Mueses on March 23.

Amara shared multiple beautiful photos of her girls via their Instagram page, @lasroyaltwins on Monday, May 23. This is the first time she will be posting full photos of the girls with their faces in view.

