Amanda Seyfried Addresses Scene From “Mean Girls” that Elicited “Gross” Responses From Unkind Men

Amanda Seyfried has spoken about a scene from Mean Girls that she starred in at 18. The scene, she says, continues to elicit nasty responses from men.

Speaking with Marie Claire, Seyfried said it was when her character Karen Smith thinks she can predict the weather by holding her breasts. Ever since that scene aired in 2004, men have been approaching Seyfried, asking her if it was raining, in reference to the scene.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” Seyfried said. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Seyfried thinks it “must really fucking suck” to be young and famous because it strips people of their youth.

“I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck,” she explained. “It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

Seyfried also told Variety that she’s happy she played other serious roles, like in Big Love, because it helped her end the Karen Smith phase. “At the very beginning of my career, if I hadn’t done Big Love, I was going to be Karen Smith,” Seyfried said. “All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were just, like, blonde girl friends. I wasn’t going to be the lead, because for whatever reason I didn’t fit into that. I don’t know what it was.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...