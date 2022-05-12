Thursday, May 12, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Amanda Seyfried Addresses Scene From “Mean Girls” that Elicited “Gross” Responses From Unkind Men

Amanda Seyfried has spoken about a scene from Mean Girls that she starred in at 18. The scene, she says, continues to elicit nasty responses from men.

Speaking with Marie Claire, Seyfried said it was when her character Karen Smith thinks she can predict the weather by holding her breasts. Ever since that scene aired in 2004, men have been approaching Seyfried, asking her if it was raining, in reference to the scene.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” Seyfried said. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Seyfried thinks it “must really fucking suck” to be young and famous because it strips people of their youth.

“I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck,” she explained. “It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: