Amanda Seales Shades ‘The Real’ After Excluding Her from Farewell Promo and Episode

Amanda Seales has called out the producers of talk show, ‘The Real’ for excluding her from its farewell episode and promo.

The comedian and actress who guest co-hosted the show several times in 2019 after the exit of Tamar Braxton and also came on as a full-time co-host in January 2020, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the slight.

Amanda officially joined co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton in January but chose not to renew her contract in August 2020 after it expired.

At that time, she said, “I left The Real because it was breaking my spirit. I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people. And then on top of that, I didn’t want to be somewhere that I felt like people weren’t being honest with me and where people felt scared of me because of my Black woman-ess.”

In April 2022, we learned that ‘The Real’ was being cancelled after eight seasons on air. So during their farewell promo released this week, photos of all the hosts, including Tamar Braxton and latest co-host Garcelle Beauvais, were shown, except for Amanda’s. So rightfully, she fired back. On Twitter, she retweeted a fan who shared a thumbnail of the farewell episode and said, “Did @amandaseales ask to be left out of the thumbnail? Was her contribution not appreciated?” Amanda replied, “Sure didn’t. But they can absolutely go duck themselves with a chainsaw for doing so. 😊.” Taking to her Instagram, Amanda uploaded a video and said, “So apparently, ‘The Real,’ in their finale episode, did promo. I am not featured in this thumbnail, and I am not featured in the farewell episode apparently. I’ll have some things to say about that.” After a few chuckles, Amanda quoted R&B singer K. Michelle and said, “Whew child. I must really be out here, just shaking the table.” She simply captioned the post, “Rude.”

