Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Amaechi missing as Tinubu, Shettima, APC Govs visit Wike

Politics

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima Wednesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The APC flag bearer and his running mate were accompanied by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Governors Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Babjide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others at the meeting include former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; among others.

However, a former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi was conspicuously absent at the meeting. Also, the APC governorship candidate in Rivers, Tonye Cole was not at the meeting.

Tinubu had campaigned in the state before retiring to meet Wike at the Government House.

Partey to miss Arsenal v Man City

Emmanuel Offor -
Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to miss the Manchester City clash, according to reports. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has not travelled with the squad...
Read more

Banks’ ATMs destroyed as protests rock Oyo, Edo Delta over naira scarcity

Emmanuel Offor -
Another round of protests have broken out in several states across the country, including Oyo, Delta, and Edo, over the scarcity of the new...
Read more

Google ranks Nigeria first in search for Online dating

Emmanuel Offor -
Google has revealed that Nigeria is the top-ranked country that is actively hunting for pieces of information related to Valentine’s Day on the web. This was disclosed by...
Read more

