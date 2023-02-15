Amaechi missing as Tinubu, Shettima, APC Govs visit Wike

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima Wednesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The APC flag bearer and his running mate were accompanied by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Governors Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Babjide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others at the meeting include former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; among others.

However, a former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi was conspicuously absent at the meeting. Also, the APC governorship candidate in Rivers, Tonye Cole was not at the meeting.

Tinubu had campaigned in the state before retiring to meet Wike at the Government House.

