Amaechi bags law degree [Photos]

A former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has bagged a law degree from one of the universities in the country.

The former Minister of Transportation shared photos of his convocation ceremony in a tweet on his verified handle on Saturday.

“Convocation ✅ Certified graduate of Law,” Amaechi captioned the photos of the convocation ceremony.

Convocation ✅ Certified graduate of Law pic.twitter.com/gdc8TrVkwz — Chibuike R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) November 19, 2022

While he did not indicate the school, it is understood that Amaechi was one of the 504 students at the Baze University, Abuja 9th convocation ceremony.

He had contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in June, losing out to party’s flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

