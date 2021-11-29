AMAA 2021: The Gravedigger’s Wife, Eyimofe Cart Multiple Awards. See Full List of Winners

The 2021 edition of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Africa’s biggest movie night went down in Lagos Nigeria on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
The award ceremony and Gala night held at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Nigeria and was televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and other countries worldwide.
AMAA which is the biggest gathering of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa and has been dubbed the “African Oscars” features movies from all around the continent up for award consideration.
The convener, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe started it in 2005 and it has grown to become the most prestigious event in the African movie space and part of the Africa Film Academy.
AMAA is the first award of its kind to bring together filmmakers from around Africa and a selected panel of judges get to decide who walks home with the plaque after movie submissions from around the continent.
For the 2021 edition, Somalian film, ‘Gravedigger’s Wife’ scored the most nominations with 10 nominations. Nigerian movies like Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga and Eyinmofe also grabbed multiple nominations.
See the list of full winners below.
AMAA 2021 Special Recognition Awards
Felicia Ema
Dr Zainab Shinkafi
and Mrs Uche Nwuka
EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
- Meat – Uganda (WINNER)
- Enroute – Bourkina Fasso
- A Better Friend – Ghana
- Find Me By The River – South Africa
- In Extremis – DRC
- Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire
- The Long Night In Abuja – Nigeria
JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
- Room 5 – Ghana
- Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi – South Africa
- The Pyramid – Egypt
- Mofiala – Togo
- Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria (WINNER)
- A Thousand Fate – Uganda
- White Nights – Algeria
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
- Softie – Kenya (WINNER)
- The Sacred Woods – Tunisia
- Postcard – Morocco
- Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria
- Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa
- Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC
- Noboth – Uganda
- Zindet – Niger
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM
- Three Leaves (Haiti) – WINNER
- In Other News (Canada)
- Blue (US)
- The Berne Identity (Switzerland)
- No Comprendo (UK)
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
- Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)
- African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US) – WINNER
- Race Today Documentary (UK)
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE
- Ride Share (US) – WINNER
- Hal King (US)
- Residue (US)
MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD
- Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK) WINNER
- First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)
- K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)
- Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)
OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE
- Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)
- Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)
- The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) – WINNER
- Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundler (South Africa)
- Nyara – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)
- Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)
AMAA 2021 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
- African American (WINNER)
- Buried
- Oba Bi Olorun
- Tecora
- Eagles Wing
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
- Fried Barry
- Tecora
- The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)
- The Takers
- Mission To Rescue
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent
- Stain
- Fried Barry (WINNER)
- The Takers
- Mission to Rescue
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
- The Citation (WINNER)
- Nyara (The Kidnapper)
- The Gravedigger’s Wife
- This Lady Called Life
- Hotel on the Koppies
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
- Hairareb
- African American
- The Gravedigger’s Wife
- Eyimofe (WINNER)
- La Femme Anjola
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Tecora
- The Takers
- Nyara (The Kidnapping)
- The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)
- Shadow Parties
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ayinla (WINNER)
- Black Medusa
- Stain
- Nyara (The Kidnapping)
- The Gravedigger’s Wife
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
- Mission to Rescue
- Omo Ghetto: The Saga
- Nyala (The Kidnapping)
- Fried Barry
- Eyimofe
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY
- Chasing Lullaby
- Where I Come From
- Stain
- Collission Course (WINNER)
- Hairareb
AMAA 2021- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
- Ayinla
- Eyimofe (WINNER)
- The Citation
- Omo Ghetto: The Saga
- La Femme Anjola
- Collission Course
- Shadow Parties
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR
- Wilmah Muremera – Shaina (WINNER)
- Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collission Course
- Faith Fidel – Where I Come From
- David Weda – Bangarang
- Bertha Abdallah – Nyara (The Kidnapping)
- Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Mulshid Mugabire – Monica
- Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course (WINNER)
- Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa
- Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies
- Bimbo Manuel – Gone
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
- Naana Hayford – Chasing Lullaby
- Tumi Morake – Seriously Single
- Hazel Hinda – Hairareb (WINNER)
- Ini Edo – The Citation
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Gary Green – Fried Barry
- Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla
- Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue
- Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe
- Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)
- David Njavera – Hairareb
- Nonso Bassey – La Femme Anjola
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Lucie Memba Bois – Buried
- Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga
- Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa
- Joan Agaba – Stain (WINNER)
- Phumi Mthembu – African America n
- Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola
- Claudine de Groot – Hairareb
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR
- Shaina – Beatrice Masvaure Alf (Zimbabwe)
- African American – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)
- Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria) (WINNER)
- The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) * Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)
- Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
- Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)
- Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)
- Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)
- Morris Mugisha – (Stain)
- Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe) (WINNER)
- Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)
- Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara/The Kidnapping)
- Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)
AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
- Mission To Rescue (Kenya)
- Fried Barry (South Africa)
- The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia) (WINNER)
- Stain (Uganda)
- Eyimofe (Nigeria)
- Hairareb (Namibia)
- Nyara:The Kidnapping (Tanzania)
- Black Medusa (Tunisia)