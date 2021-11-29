AMAA 2021: The Gravedigger’s Wife, Eyimofe Cart Multiple Awards. See Full List of Winners

The 2021 edition of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Africa’s biggest movie night went down in Lagos Nigeria on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The award ceremony and Gala night held at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Nigeria and was televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and other countries worldwide.

AMAA which is the biggest gathering of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa and has been dubbed the “African Oscars” features movies from all around the continent up for award consideration.

The convener, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe started it in 2005 and it has grown to become the most prestigious event in the African movie space and part of the Africa Film Academy.

AMAA is the first award of its kind to bring together filmmakers from around Africa and a selected panel of judges get to decide who walks home with the plaque after movie submissions from around the continent.

For the 2021 edition, Somalian film, ‘Gravedigger’s Wife’ scored the most nominations with 10 nominations. Nigerian movies like Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga and Eyinmofe also grabbed multiple nominations.

See the list of full winners below.

AMAA 2021 Special Recognition Awards

Felicia Ema

Dr Zainab Shinkafi

and Mrs Uche Nwuka

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Meat – Uganda (WINNER)

Enroute – Bourkina Fasso

A Better Friend – Ghana

Find Me By The River – South Africa

In Extremis – DRC

Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire

The Long Night In Abuja – Nigeria

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

Room 5 – Ghana

Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi – South Africa

The Pyramid – Egypt

Mofiala – Togo

Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria (WINNER)

A Thousand Fate – Uganda

White Nights – Algeria

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

Softie – Kenya (WINNER)

The Sacred Woods – Tunisia

Postcard – Morocco

Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria

Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa

Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC

Noboth – Uganda

Zindet – Niger

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

Three Leaves (Haiti) – WINNER

In Other News (Canada)

Blue (US)

The Berne Identity (Switzerland)

No Comprendo (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)

African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US) – WINNER

Race Today Documentary (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

Ride Share (US) – WINNER

Hal King (US)

Residue (US)

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK) WINNER

First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)

K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)

Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)

Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)

The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) – WINNER

Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundler (South Africa)

Nyara – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)

Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)

AMAA 2021 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

African American (WINNER)

Buried

Oba Bi Olorun

Tecora

Eagles Wing

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Fried Barry

Tecora

The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)

The Takers

Mission To Rescue

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Stain

Fried Barry (WINNER)

The Takers

Mission to Rescue

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

The Citation (WINNER)

Nyara (The Kidnapper)

The Gravedigger’s Wife

This Lady Called Life

Hotel on the Koppies

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Hairareb

African American

The Gravedigger’s Wife

Eyimofe (WINNER)

La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Tecora

The Takers

Nyara (The Kidnapping)

The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)

Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ayinla (WINNER)

Black Medusa

Stain

Nyara (The Kidnapping)

The Gravedigger’s Wife

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Mission to Rescue

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Nyala (The Kidnapping)

Fried Barry

Eyimofe

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

Chasing Lullaby

Where I Come From

Stain

Collission Course (WINNER)

Hairareb

AMAA 2021- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Ayinla

Eyimofe (WINNER)

The Citation

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

La Femme Anjola

Collission Course

Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

Wilmah Muremera – Shaina (WINNER)

Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collission Course

Faith Fidel – Where I Come From

David Weda – Bangarang

Bertha Abdallah – Nyara (The Kidnapping)

Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mulshid Mugabire – Monica

Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course (WINNER)

Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa

Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies

Bimbo Manuel – Gone

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Naana Hayford – Chasing Lullaby

Tumi Morake – Seriously Single

Hazel Hinda – Hairareb (WINNER)

Ini Edo – The Citation

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Gary Green – Fried Barry

Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla

Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue

Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe

Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)

David Njavera – Hairareb

Nonso Bassey – La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Lucie Memba Bois – Buried

Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa

Joan Agaba – Stain (WINNER)

Phumi Mthembu – African America n

Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola

Claudine de Groot – Hairareb

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

Shaina – Beatrice Masvaure Alf (Zimbabwe)

African American – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)

Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria) ( WINNER)

The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) * Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)

Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)

Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)

Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)

Morris Mugisha – (Stain)

Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe) (WINNER)

Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)

Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara/The Kidnapping)

Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

Mission To Rescue (Kenya)

Fried Barry (South Africa)

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia) (WINNER)

Stain (Uganda)

Eyimofe (Nigeria)

Hairareb (Namibia)

Nyara:The Kidnapping (Tanzania)

Black Medusa (Tunisia)

