Ayra Starr is over the moon and has earned bragging rights after she woke up to a beautiful surprise from her senior colleague.

The “Bloody Samaritan” crooner who is one of the raves of the moment took her bragging to the streets of Twitter early on Monday morning.

Ayra Starr revealed that Wizkid had started following her on the phot sharing app that is Instagram and tweeted;

“Just woke up to Wizkid following me back on Instagram. Am I your mateeeeee?*

