Alyssa Scott Speaks Up Amidst News Nick Cannon is Expecting 8th Child

Alyssa Scott has spoken up in regards to news that Nick Cannon is expecting a baby in the way with Bre Tiesi.

The mother of Zen Cannon whom she shared with the television host thanked everyone who has reached out to her i. The wake of the news.

Alyssa Scott took to instagram to state that she didn’t want her beautiful baby boy who died from brain cancer last December to be part of conversations that aren’t in “alignment with his light and legacy”.

She added that she is at peace and is centered and looks on at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes and not judge anybody’s decision.

She added that everyone has known since August that Zen wouldn’t make it to 6 months and added that she was grateful he was in the arms of people that loved him when he passed on.

