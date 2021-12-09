Alyssa Scott Breaks Silence on Death of 5-Month Old Son with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott has broken her silence kn the passing of her 5-month-old son, Zen whom she shared with Nick Cannon.

The grief-stricken mother took to her Instagram page to write a heartbreaking post about life after her son’s passing and dealing with the reality that he is no longer here.

Alyssa Scott shared that she finds herself carrying on routine like he’s here only to be reminded that he is no longer present in this body.

She noted that it is unbearable going on without the infant whom she welcomed back on June 23 and added that it was a honour ans privilege being his mom.

Recall that earlier in the week, Nick Cannon announced that his youngest son, Zen had died from a form of brain cancer at only five months. He was born on June 23, 2021 and passed away on Sunday, December 5 2021.

