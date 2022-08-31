Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Simi’s “Logba Logba” Leads

Simi’s “Logba Logba” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Mannywellz’s “No Closure.”

DJ Pluz’s “Eye Do” featuring Ajuka and DJ K Flow rises to number 3, while MI Abaga and Wande Coal’s “the Love Song” debuts at number 4.

Tariq’s “Bad Intentions” rises two spots to number 5, while DJ Neptune’s “Grinding” featuring Simba debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Tomi Owo’s “Bird”, while “Santi” by Oiza and Meyi rises two spots to number 8.

Blizzard’s “Ororo” debuts at number 9, while Dee’s “Forgive My Sins” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DEE – FORGIVE MY SINS

9. BLIZZAAD – ORORO

8. OIZA X MEYI – SANTI

7. TOMI OWO – BIRD

6. DJ NEPTUNE FT. S1MBA – GRINDING

5. TARIQ – BAD INTENTIONS

4. M.I ABAGA FT. WANDE COAL – THE LOVE SONG

3. DJ PLUZ FT. AJUKA X DJ K FLOW – EYE DO

2. MANNYWELLZ – NO CLOSURE

1. SIMI – LOGBA LOGBA

