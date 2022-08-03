Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Omah Lay’s “I’m A Mess” Leads

Omah Lay’s “I’m a Mess” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Chike’s “Hard to Find” featuring Flavour.

Majeed’s “No Room for Love” sits at number 3, while Raybehak’s “My Ex-Boyfriend” remains at number 4.

Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike maintains its postition at number 5, while Livyland’s “Temperature” debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Illbliss and Idaham’s “Abena,” while Vulpine’s “Falling” drops two spots to number 8.

Yungace’s “Para” rises one spot to number 9, while Chif’s “Sade” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. CHIF – SADE

9. YUNGACE – PARA

8. VULPINE – FALLING

7. ILLBLISS X IDAHAMS – ABENA

6. LIVYLAND – TEMPERATURE

5. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

4. RAYBEKAH – EX BOYFRIEND

3. MAJEEED – NO ROOM FOR LOVE

2. CHIKE FT. FLAVOR – HARD TO FIND

1. OMAH LAY – I’M A MESS

