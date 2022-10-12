Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Mohbad’s “Peace” Leads

Mohbad’s “Peace” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Bella and Omah Lay’s “Philo.”

Lojay’s “Leader” remains at number 3, while Ayra Starr and Kelly Rowloand’s “Bloody Samiritan (Remix)” rises to number 4.

Jamopypher’s “Blaance” debuts at number 5, while Henry Adams and Jaywillz’s “Rest Assured” rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet SDC’s “Mine Only” featuring Oxlade, while Blaqbonez’s “Back in Uni” debuts at number 8.

Dotman’s “Sweet Melody” debuts at number 9, while Emmcee’s “Love” featuring Bobby Saka leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. EMMCEE RNB FT. BOBBY SAKA – LOVE

9. DOTMAN – SWEET MELODY

8. BLAQBONEZ – BACK IN UNI

7. SDC FT. OXLADE – MINE ONLY

6. HENRY ADAMS X JAYWILLZ – REST ASSURED

5. JAMOPYPER – BALANCE

4. AYRA STARR X KELLY ROWLAND – BLOODY SAMARITAN (REMIX)

3. LOJAY – LEADER

2. BELLA X OMAH LAY – PHILO

1. MOHBAD – PEACE

