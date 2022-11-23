Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Majeed’s “Stop Nonsense” Leads

Majeed’s “Stop Nonsense” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Ayra Starr and Lojay’s “Running.”

SDC’s “Live Life” featuring Tems rises to number 3, while Imanse’s “Never in My Life (NIML)” debuts at number 4.

Runtown returns to the chart, at number 5, with “Things I Know,” while The Cavemen’s “Adaugo” sits at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Ajebutter 22’s “Enjoyment” featuring Ajebo Hustlers, while Jazzilomo’s “Remedy” drops to number 8.

Brizz’s “VIP” debuts at number 9, while Puncho’s “Dance” leads the chart from behind.

See the list.

10. PUNCHO – DANCE

9. BRIZZ – VIP

8. JAZZILOMO – REMEDY

7. AJEBUTTER 22 FT. AJEBO HUSTLERS – ENJOYMENT

6. THE CAVEMEN – ADAUGO

5. RUNTOWN – THINGS I KNOW

4. IMANSE – NEVER IN MY LIFE (NIML)

3. SDC FT. TEMS – LIVE LIFE

2. AYRA STARR X LOJAY – RUNNING

1. MAJEEED – STOP NONSENSE

