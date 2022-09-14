Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Korede Bello’s “Bella” Leads

Korede Bello’s “Bella” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by DJ Neptune’s “Grinding” featuring Simba.

Mannywellz’s “No Closure” rises one spot to number 3, while Nonso Amadi’s “Eye to Eye” sits at number 4.

MI Abaga and Wande Coal’s “The Love Song” maintains its spot at number 5, while Fave’s “NBU” debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet DJ Pluz’s “Robo” featuring Kinsolo, while Sheni’s “Only You” debuts at number 8.

Melvitto’s “Folashade” debuts at number 9, while Tomi Owo’s “Bird” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. TOMI OWO – BIRD

9. MELVITTO – FOLASADE

8. SHENI – ONLY YOU

7. DJ PLUZ FT. KINSOLO – ROBO

6. FAVE – NBU

5. M.I ABAGA FT. WANDE COAL – THE LOVE SONG

4. NONSO AMADI – EYE TO EYE

3. MANNYWELLZ – NO CLOSURE

2. DJ NEPTUNE FT. S1MBA – GRINDING

1. KOREDE BELLO – BELLA

