Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Korede Bello’s “Bella” Leads

Korede Bello’s “Bella” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by DJ Neptune’s “Grinding” featuring Simba.

Mannywellz’s “No Closure” sits at number 3, while DJ Pluz’s “Robo” featuring Kinsolo rises to number 4.

Nonso Amadi’s “Eye to Eye” drops one spot to number 5, while MI Abaga and Wande Coal’s “The Love Song” follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Fave’s “NBU,” while Lojay’s “Leader” debuts st number 8.

Sheni’s “Only You” drops one spot to number 9, while Gafgold’s “Collect” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. GAFGOLD – COLLECT

9. SHENI – ONLY YOU

8. LOJAY – LEADER

7. FAVE – NBU

6. M.I ABAGA FT. WANDE COAL – THE LOVE SONG

5. NONSO AMADI – EYE TO EYE

4. DJ PLUZ FT. KINSOLO – ROBO

3. MANNYWELLZ – NO CLOSURE

2. DJ NEPTUNE FT. S1MBA – GRINDING

1. KOREDE BELLO – BELLA

