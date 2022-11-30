Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Ayra Starr and Lojay’s “Running.”

Runtown’s Things I Know” rises two spots to number 3, while The Cavemen’s “Adaugo” rises two spots to number 4.

Odumody Blvck’s “Picanto” featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles debuts at number 5, while Ajebutter 22’s “Enjoyment” featuring Ajebo Hustlers rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Ycee and Costa Titch’s “Azu 22” featuring Phantom Steeze and Ma Gang, while Skales’ “Konibaje” debuts at number 8.

Brizz’s “VIP” sits at number 9, while Mista Styles’ “Good Life (Freestyle” leads the chart from behind.

10. MISTA STYLES – GOOD LIFE (FKA FREESTYLE)

9. BRIZZ – VIP

8. SKALES – KONIBAJE

7. YCEE X COSTA TITCH FT. PHANTOM STEEZE X MA GANG – AZU ‘22

6. AJEBUTTER 22 FT. AJEBO HUSTLERS – ENJOYMENT

5. ODUMODUBLVCK FT. ZLATAN X ECKO MILES – PICANTO

4. THE CAVEMEN – ADAUGO

3. RUNTOWN – THINGS I KNOW

2. AYRA STARR X LOJAY – RUNNING

1. KCEE FT. IYANYA – GO

