Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

Lifestyle

KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Skales’ “Konibaje.”

Zoro and Falz’s “Naira to Pounds” debuts at number 3, while Odumodu Blvck’s “Picanto” featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles maintains its at number 4.

AV and Victony’s “B & B” sits at number 5, while Barry Jhay’s “Destiny” rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Ycee and Costa Titch’s “Azu 22” featuring Phantom Steeze and Ma Gang, while Alpha P and AV’s “Veronica” rises to number 8.

Dap the Contract’s “Dancing in the Rain” featuring Elena Pinderhughes debuts at number 9, while Mista Styles’ “Good Life (Freestyle” leads the chart from behind.

See the list.

10. MISTA STYLES – GOOD LIFE (FKA FREESTYLE)

9. DAP THE CONTRACT FT. ELENA PINDERHUGHES – DANCING IN THE RAIN

8. ALPHA P X AV – VERONICA

7. YCEE X COSTA TITCH FT. PHANTOM STEEZE X MA GANG – AZU ‘22

6. BARRY JHAY – DESTINY

5. AV X VICTONY – B & B

4. ODUMODUBLVCK FT. ZLATAN X ECKO MILES – PICANTO

3. ZORO X FALZ – NAIRA TO POUNDS

2. SKALES – KONIBAJE

1. KCEE FT. IYANYA – GO

