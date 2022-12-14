Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Skales’ “Konibaje.”

The cavemen’s “Adaugo” sits at number 3, while Odumodu Blvck’s “Picanto” featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles maintains its at number 4.

AV and Victony’s “B & B” sits at number 5, while Ajebutter 22’s “Enjoyment” featuring Ajebo Hustlers maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Barry Jhay’s “Destiny,” while Ycee and Costa Titch’s “Azu 22” featuring Phantom Steeze and Ma Gang drops one spot to number 8.

Mista Styles’ “Good Life (Freestyle” rises to number 9, while Alpha P and AV’s “Veronica” leads the chart from behind.

See the list.

10. ALPHA P X AV – VERONICA

9. MISTA STYLES – GOOD LIFE (FKA FREESTYLE)

8. YCEE X COSTA TITCH FT. PHANTOM STEEZE X MA GANG – AZU ‘22

7. BARRY JHAY – DESTINY

6. AJEBUTTER 22 FT. AJEBO HUSTLERS – ENJOYMENT

5. AV X VICTONY – B & B

4. ODUMODUBLVCK FT. ZLATAN X ECKO MILES – PICANTO

3. THE CAVEMEN – ADAUGO

2. SKALES – KONIBAJE

1. KCEE FT. IYANYA – GO

