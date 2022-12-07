Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Skales’ “Konibaje.”

The cavemen’s “Adaugo” rises to number 3, while Odumody Blvck’s “Picanto” featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles rises one spot to number 4.

AV and Victony’s “B & B” debuts at number 5, while Ajebutter 22’s “Enjoyment” featuring Ajebo Hustlers maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Barry Jhay’s “Destiny,” while Ycee and Costa Titch’s “Azu 22” featuring Phantom Steeze and Ma Gang drops one spot to number 8.

Brizz’s “VIP” sits at number 9, while

10. MISTA STYLES – GOOD LIFE (FKA FREESTYLE)

9. BRIZZ – VIP

8. YCEE X COSTA TITCH FT. PHANTOM STEEZE X MA GANG – AZU ‘22

7. BARRY JHAY – DESTINY

6. AJEBUTTER 22 FT. AJEBO HUSTLERS – ENJOYMENT

5. AV X VICTONY – B & B

4. ODUMODUBLVCK FT. ZLATAN X ECKO MILES – PICANTO

3. THE CAVEMEN – ADAUGO

2. SKALES – KONIBAJE

1. KCEE FT. IYANYA – GO

