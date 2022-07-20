Wednesday, July 20, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Iyanya’s “Like” Featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel Leads

Iyanya’s “Like” featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Omah Lay’s “I’m a Mess.”

Chike’s “Hard to Find” featuring Flavour debuts at number 3, while Korede’s “Bella” follows at number 4.

Vulpine’s “Falling” rises one spot to number 5, while Raybehak’s “My Ex-Boyfriend” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Illbliss and Idaham’s “Abena,” while Native Sound’s “Wedding Ring” featuring Wani, BOJ, Odunsi the Engine, and Odeal debuts at number 8.

Ayobami’s “Different Level” rises to number 9, while  Law B’s “Omalicha” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LAWY B – OMALICHA

9. AYOBAMII – DIFFERENT LEVEL

8. NATIVE SOUND FT. WANI, BOJ, ODUNSI THE ENGINE X ODEAL – WEDDING RING

7. ILLBLISS X IDAHAMS – ABENA

6. RAYBEKAH – EX BOYFRIEND

5. VULPINE – FALLING

4. KOREDE BELLO – BELLA

3. CHIKE FT. FLAVOR – HARD TO FIND

2. OMAH LAY – I’M A MESS

1. IYANYA FT. DAVIDO X KIZZ DANIEL – LIKE

ADANNE
ADANNE

