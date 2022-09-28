Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: DJ Pluz’ “Robo” Featuring Kinsolo Leads

DJ Pluz’s “Robo” featuring Kinsolo tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Lojay’s “Leader.”

Bella and Omah Lay’s “Philo” debuts at number 3, while Nonso Amadi’s “Eye to Eye” sits at number 4.

MI Abaga and Wande Coal’s “The Love Song” rises one spot to number 5, while Victony’s “Apollo” debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Fave’s “NBU,” while Sheni’s “Only You” follows at number 8.

Legend’s “No Losses” debuts at number 9, while Foley Pabz’s “Over Here” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FOLEY PABZ – OVER HERE

9. LEGEND – NO LOSSES

8. SHENI – ONLY YOU

7. FAVE – NBU

6. VICTONY – APOLLO

5. M.I ABAGA FT. WANDE COAL – THE LOVE SONG

4. NONSO AMADI – EYE TO EYE

3. BELLA X OMAH LAY – PHILO

2. LOJAY – LEADER

1. DJ PLUZ FT. KINSOLO – ROBO

