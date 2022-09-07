Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: DJ Neptune’s “Grinding” Featuring Simba Leads

DJ Neptune’s “Grinding” featuring Simba tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Korede Bello’s “Bella.”

DJ Pluz’s “Eye Do” featuring Ajuka and DJ K Flow sits at number 3, while Mannywellz’s “No Closure” follows two spots to number 4.

MI Abaga and Wande Coal’s “The Love Song” drops to number 5, while Tariq’s “Bad Intentions” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Nonso Amadi’s “Eye to Eye,” while “Santi” by Oiza and Meyi maintains its spot at number 8.

Tomi Owo’s “Bird” drops one spot to number 9, while Dee’s “Forgive My Sins” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DEE – FORGIVE MY SINS

9. TOMI OWO – BIRD

8. OIZA X MEYI – SANTI

7. NONSO AMADI – EYE TO EYE

6. TAR1Q – BAD INTENTIONS

5. M.I ABAGA FT. WANDE COAL – THE LOVE SONG

4. MANNYWELLZ – NO CLOSURE

3. DJ PLUZ FT. AJUKA X DJ K FLOW – EYE DO

2. KOREDE BELLO – BELLA

1. DJ NEPTUNE FT. S1MBA – GRINDING

