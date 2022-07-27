Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Chike’s “Hard to Find” Featuring Flavour Leads

Chike’s “Hard to Find” featuring Flavour tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Omah Lay’s “I’m a Mess.”

Majeed’s “No Room for Love” debuts at number 3, while Raybehak’s “My Ex-Boyfriend” rises one spot to number 4.

Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike debuts at number 5, while Vulpine’s “Falling” drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Law B’s “Omalicha,” while Illbliss and Idaham’s “Abena” drops one spot to number 8.

Native Sound’s “Wedding Ring” featuring Wani, BOJ, Odunsi the Engine, and Odeal debuts sits at number 9, while Yungace’s “Para” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. YUNGACE – PARA

9. NATIVE SOUND FT. WANI, BOJ, ODUNSI THE ENGINE X ODEAL – WEDDING RING

8. ILLBLISS X IDAHAMS – ABENA

7. LAWY B – OMALICHA

6. VULPINE – FALLING

5. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

4. RAYBEKAH – EX BOYFRIEND

3. MAJEED – NO ROOM FOR LOVE

2. OMAH LAY – I’M A MESS

1. CHIKE FT. FLAVOUR – HARD TO FIND

