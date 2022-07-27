Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Chike’s “Hard to Find” Featuring Flavour Leads

Chike’s “Hard to Find” featuring Flavour tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Omah Lay’s “I’m a Mess.”

Majeed’s “No Room for Love” debuts at number 3, while Raybehak’s “My Ex-Boyfriend”  rises one spot to number 4.

Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike debuts at number 5, while Vulpine’s “Falling” drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Law B’s “Omalicha,” while Illbliss and Idaham’s “Abena” drops one spot to number 8.

Native Sound’s “Wedding Ring” featuring Wani, BOJ, Odunsi the Engine, and Odeal debuts sits at number 9, while Yungace’s “Para” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. YUNGACE – PARA

9. NATIVE SOUND FT. WANI, BOJ, ODUNSI THE ENGINE X ODEAL – WEDDING RING

8. ILLBLISS X IDAHAMS – ABENA

7. LAWY B – OMALICHA

6. VULPINE – FALLING

5. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

4. RAYBEKAH – EX BOYFRIEND

3. MAJEED – NO ROOM FOR LOVE

2. OMAH LAY – I’M A MESS

1. CHIKE FT. FLAVOUR – HARD TO FIND

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: