Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: Bnxn and Wande Coal’s “Kenkele” Leads

Bnxn and Wande Coal’s “Kenkele” tops this week’s Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Chike’s “Hard to Find” featuring Flavour.

Simi’s “Logba Logba” debuts at number 3, while Majeed’s “No Room for Love” sits at number 4.

Phyno and Tekno’s “Full Current” debuts at number 5, while Tariq’s “bad Intentions” sits at number 6.

At number 7, we meet DJ Tunez and AV’s ” Fire Di Party,” while Livyland’s “Temperature” drops two spots to number 8.

Peruzzi debuts at number 9 with “Things I Need,” while Tomi Owo’s “Bird” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. TOMI OWO – BIRD

9. PERUZZI – THINGS I NEED

8. LIVYLAND – TEMPERATURE

7. DJ TUNEZ X AV – FIRE DI PARTY

6. TARIQ – BAD INTENTIONS

5. PHYNO X TEKNO – FULL CURRENT

4. MAJEED – NO ROOM FOR LOVE

3. SIMI – LOGBA LOGBA

2. CHIKE FT. FLAVOR – HARD TO FIND

1. BNXN X WANDE COAL – KENKELE

